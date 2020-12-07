Bush-Appointed Judge Chucks Sidney Powell’s ‘Kraken’ Conspiracy Suit in Georgia
FROM KRAKEN TO CALAMARI
A federal judge in Georgia sliced off another tentacle of Trump-aligned lawyer Sidney Powell’s notorious “Kraken” lawsuits Monday morning—dismissing the case from the bench, according to reports. Powell’s suit against the Peach State’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, along with other GOP officials, repeated her now-infamous allegations that voting-machine manufacturer Dominion conspired with Georgia authorities and Venezuela to rig the election for President-elect Joe Biden. Judge Timothy Batten, who President George W. Bush appointed in 2006, expressed astonishment at the brazenness of Powell’s request that he hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to lame-duck President Donald Trump.
Batten’s decision came just hours after a district court jurist in Michigan tossed Powell’s parallel case in that state for lack of evidence.