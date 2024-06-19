Sienna Miller’s Beauty Bag Staples Include a $22 Glossier Concealer and a $2700 At-Home Laser

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sienna Miller has been my number one style crush (OK, girl crush, in general) since the summer of 2005. From her effortlessly tousled golden tresses to her lived-in Balenciaga City Bag, the British actress was the human embodiment of the bohemian chic sartorial movement that prevailed from the mid-2000s to early 2010s. She was one of the first ‘It Girls’ to embody the term in a post-Y2K, tabloid-driven, celebrity culture, but Miller’s brand of It-Girlhood was decidedly much cooler than her contemporaries who were proudly sporting Pepto-Bismol pink velour tracksuits with full-coverage foundation and sticky Mac lipgloss.

Instead, she let her freckles peek through any touch of foundation she may or may not have been wearing and perfected the lived-in smokey eye-nude lip combo long before her stint as Edie Sedgewick in Factory Girl. In fact, her penchant for fusing thrift and vintage pieces with modern designers’ threads arguably single-handedly inspired the ever-enduring festival-chic aesthetic that’s popular with the Coachella cohorts.

Two decades later, that same effortless, high-low sensibility Sienna championed years ago still hits today—both sartorially and in her approach to beauty and appearance. The 42-year-old actress and mother of two looks just as radiant and chic as she did in her early twenties, and luckily for us, she recently sat down with Bazaar UK to detail her beauty bag content in an interview posted to YouTube.

Naturally, the whole ‘less is more’ sentiment that she lives and breathes is a common theme throughout the exchange: “I think people look most beautiful without tons of makeup,” she said when asked about her beauty philosophy.

As a longtime fan, I had to get the lowdown on the skincare, haircare, and makeup products she uses, and, in true Sienna form, it was a bag of high-low beauty picks, ranging from Glossier’s $22 Stretch Balm Concealer and LYMA’s $2700 at-home laser to, of course, a cult-favorite French Pharmacy retinol recommended by fellow retired It-girl, Alexa Chung. I wouldn’t expect anything less from her, TBH. In between, she also credited several “trendy” beauty items she had bought thanks to her 11-year-old daughter Marlow’s influence, including the TikTok-viral Glow Recipe Sun Drops and Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter formula.

In addition to sharing her shoppable beauty go-tos, Miller also credited professional lasers, Morpheus 8, and facials for her glowing, youthful skin. “I think if you can do those treatments as you get older, you can avoid filler and Botox and things that I think really change people,” she said in the interview. “It’s nice to see people looking like themselves. Otherwise, it can look like you’re wearing your insecurity and facing the world with that.” Unsurprisingly, I can’t wait to get my hands on her affordable beauty favorites. Shop some of my favorite Sienna-approved beauty products below.

LYMA Laser This popular at-home laser is certainly an investment, but Sienna (and countless beauty editors) say it really works for softening fine lines, lifting sagging skin, and reducing redness. Buy At Lyma $ 2695 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 2695 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter As Sienna notes in the video, this Charlotte Tilbury formula is truly like an Instagram filter in a bottle. The foundation-highlighter hybrid gives the skin a very light wash of coverage and a lit-from-within glow. Every time I wear this product, I get compliments on my skin. Buy At Charlotte Tilbury $ 49

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Les Nudes Sienna uses this customizable multicolor lip palette on her lips, eyes, and cheeks. Who doesn’t love a multipurpose (and on-the-go-friendly) beauty product? Buy At Credo Beauty $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pharma Developpement A313 Vitamin A Pommade Sienna called this cult-favorite French pharmacy staple “the French girl secret to great skin.” The over-the-counter vitamin A cream accelerates cell turnover (similar to prescription-only retinoids like Retin A) but is suspended in a thick balm formula that, for me, helps reduce irritation, overdrying, and flaking associated with retinoid products. Buy At French Pharmacy $ 42

