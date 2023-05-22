SIG Sauer Hit With Slew of Lawsuits Claiming Handguns Are Firing on Their Own
‘TICKING TIME BOMB’
The gunmaker SIG Sauer has been hit with dozens of lawsuits since last year, all alleging that one of the company’s handgun models is firing on its own. The guns, popular among police departments, have allegedly injured dozens of cops who carry them while on duty, the New York Post reported Monday. Personal injury attorney Robert Zimmerman told the Post that he’s already filed 52 lawsuits—with another 30 currently being finalized—against the New Hampshire-based gunmaker. The plaintiffs involved are overwhelmingly law enforcement employees from agencies of all sizes, with Zimmerman saying as many as 10 of his clients work for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A police source told the Post that the culprit is the P320 semi-automatic handgun—the weapon of choice for approximately 1,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S.—which they described as “a ticking time bomb.” Accidents involving the gun didn’t turn deadly for any of Zimmerman’s clients, but the Post reported there have been scores of injuries and “close calls.”