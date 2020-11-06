CHEAT SHEET
Giant Jellyfish Invasion Spreads to Second U.S. State
Well, giant blobs have now invaded the Carolina coast. Sightings of the Australian spotted jellyfish, an invasive species originally from the Pacific, have increased in recent weeks, prompting the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to make a Facebook post Wednesday asking the public to report sightings to the federal USGS website. The jellies form “blooms” that are so big they can damage boats and eat fish, and threaten Gulf fishing stocks, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute–just what America needs in 2020. The species were spotted off North Carolina last month.