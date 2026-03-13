DashPass Turns DoorDash Into a One-Stop Shop for Everyday Needs

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In an ideal world, you would have the time to swing by the convenience store, pick up groceries, and cook dinner. However, in the real world, life moves too fast for that to happen night after night. While many people still think of DoorDash as the takeout app, it’s also become a reliable go-to for groceries, convenience store runs, and even pharmacy essentials. If you find yourself hitting that “place order” button more than a few times a month, DashPass is the easiest way to make all your orders more budget-friendly.
Signing up for DashPass unlocks $0 delivery and lower service fees on eligible orders, along with a few extra perks. Think exclusive deals at select restaurants and grocery stores, up to 10% off Lyft rides, and the ability to earn DoorDash credits when you pick an order up yourself. You can even share DashPass with your partner—at no extra cost—to double the benefits. DashPass costs $9.99 per month or $96 a year (which is around $8 per month). And since the subscription can be canceled at any time, you’re not locked into anything. Click here to sign up today.