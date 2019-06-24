Hollywood Stars to Perform Live Reading of Mueller Report

A number of actors—including Zachary Quinto, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Mark Hamill—will star in a “stage adaptation” of the Mueller Report, Broadway World reports. The live reading of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, titled The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts, will be performed in front of a New York audience and streamed on Monday night. The reading of the Robert Schenkkan production will also feature Annette Bening, Sigourney Weaver, John Lithgow, Alyssa Milano, Kevin Kline, and Piper Perabo—among others. The live reading is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be presented by organization LawWorks.