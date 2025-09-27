Silenced Kimmel to Sit Down With Canceled Colbert in Rare Overnight Crossover
President Trump‘s most hated late-night TV darlings, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, are set to join forces in a matter of days for a live show. Both stars’ careers have faced major road bumps this summer, with Colbert’s show axed and given a final date of May 2026. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! only just returned to the air on Tuesday, after ABC’s parent company Disney suspended the show for almost a week following the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s killer. Kimmel is now packing his bags and heading to his native New York for a week from September 29. Colbert has been a vocal supporter of Kimmel in recent weeks, and his Brooklyn appearance will offer the hosting duo a chance to speak face-to-face about the targeting of the late-night shows. Also on the guest list to join Kimmel at the Brooklyn Academy of Music are big names including Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Jeremy Allen White, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Director Spike Lee will also be in the hot seat, alongside musical legend Bruce Springsteen.