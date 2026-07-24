‘Silly’ Leavitt Admits Being Trump’s Attack Dog Is All an Act

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came clean that her combative approach to the media is all just one big act and insisted that she is really “silly” and “funny.”

Perhaps it’s not a surprise that it’s all for show when the president is a former reality TV star businessman who picked many of his top advisors from television and likes to refer to them as coming straight out of “central casting.”

But in a video posted by her hair and makeup artist, the 28-year-old press secretary, who Trump has referred to as a “superstar” and praised her “machine gun” lips, suggests she’s also part of the show.

“What’s your question?” Leavitt asked in the Instagram Stories clip titled “glam session confessional.”

A screengrab of an Instagram Stories clip in which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claims she's "silly" and not the person seen at the podium where she's "getting at it." Instagram

“Ok, my question is, what is something about you that nobody knows, other than the people that are close to you?” she’s asked.

Leavitt, with her hair still in a roller on top of her head, giggles before saying, “ummm, I don’t know.”

Leavitt and Trump walking together in another one of the behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories. Instagram

Leavitt continues to laugh awkwardly as her makeup artist presses further.

“Are you a funny person or are you a boring person?”

“I don’t think people realize that I am silly. I’m funny, I think,” Leavitt continued.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, pictured at her news briefing on July 23, 2026, claimed the person seen at the podium is not the "real" her in a confessional video. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

She was then asked on a scale of one to ten, and that’s when the youngest White House press secretary ever to hold the job delivered her real revelation.

“Well, because when I’m out of the podium I’m getting after it,” Leavitt said, clapping her hands. “But I’m not like that in real life, so you know, you just have to get to know me to know the real me.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, pictured at her briefing on July 16, 2026, has been praised by President Donald Trump for her "machine gun" lips. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Her makeup artist, who goes by Brittany Danielle on Instagram, also posted a series of other clips on her Instagram Story, including her walking the White House grounds and halls, a glimpse of makeup products she’s using, and Leavitt strolling with the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump and other staffers.

The songs making up her soundtrack for her visit included Million Cash by Connor Prince & Armani White, a remix of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, and Iggy Azalea’s Work.

The video was shared on Thursday, the same day that Leavitt held a press briefing where she took questions on Iran, a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, and took aim at Senate Majority Leader John Thune over the stalled election legislation.

A separate Instagram post of Karoline Leavitt from by_brittany_danielle in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 23, 2026. Instagram

In a separate post, her hair and makeup artist noted that Leavitt was also doing an interview with Trump for her Fox News show after her July 23 White House briefing and that she was sticking around to do her touch-ups.

Leavitt taking selfies with Trump's daughter-in-law and Fox News host Lara Trump. Instagram

While Leavitt has made a name for herself as one of Trump’s top aides and stanchest defenders in her role as press secretary, she does let her guard down on social media, regularly posting her own behind-the-scenes content on her Instagram account.

In numerous social media posts, she has shared images of herself with husband Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior, and their two children, Niko and Viviana, who was born May 1.

Leavitt and her 60-year-old husband attended the WHCA dinner on April 25, days before she gave birth to their second child, a daughter, on May 1. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Leavitt, who is a New Hampshire native and once ran unsuccessfully for Congress, has described her marriage as an “atypical love story,” but her family is often spotted attending events together, such as the White House Easter Egg Roll or Halloween event.