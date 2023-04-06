Silvio Berlusconi Diagnosed With Leukemia: Report
‘HE NEVER GIVES UP’
Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukemia, Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported Thursday, the day after the four-time Italian prime minister was admitted to intensive care in Milan with breathing difficulties. The 86-year-old politician’s blood cancer diagnosis was not denied by his spokesperson Paolo Russo, who said he was unauthorized to divulge details about Berlusconi’s health. “We all want to be optimistic and we hope that the lion will return soon to take charge of the party,” Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani told RAI state television. “He’s our political leader and of course he never gives up.” Berlusconi, who resigned as prime minister most recently in 2011 after a slew of scandals—including his infamous “bunga bunga” parties—has suffered a series of health problems in recent years.