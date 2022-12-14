CHEAT SHEET
Silvio Berlusconi Promises ‘Busload of Whores’ if His Soccer Team Wins
Read it at ANSA
Silvio “Bunga-Bunga” Berlusconi, who was recently lofted to power in the ruling Italian government, is back to his old misogynistic ways, it would seem. When introducing a new coach for his Monza A.C. soccer squad, whom he described as “good, nice, kind, and able to stimulate our boys,” he added another incentive. “I added extra stimulation ... if you win against one of these great teams, I’ll send a bus full of whores to the locker room.” The 86-year-old was thrice elected prime minister and twice charged for sex crimes, including abetting prostitution tied to an underage dancer. He is the leader of the Forza Italia party. It is unclear what his 32-year-old girlfriend thinks of his promise to his team.