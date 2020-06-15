Simon & Schuster Confirms Mary Trump Book Release

Read it at The Daily Beast
Simon & Schuster confirmed Monday that it will be publishing a book by President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, called Too Much and Never Enough on July 28. The book, which is set to be released just weeks before the Republican National Convention, will detail Mary Trump’s role in The New York Times investigation into President Trump’s taxes. It is also expected to contain several “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president, including the circumstances of the death of his brother, Fred Trump Jr.