Hundreds of Simon & Schuster Employees Demand No Book Deals for Authors Tied to Trump Admin
‘Legitimizing Bigotry’
A petition submitted Monday asking Simon & Schuster to stop publishing books with former Trump administration officials gathered 216 signatures from the company’s employees, as well as several thousand from outside supporters. The petition asks that Simon & Schuster not treat “the Trump Administration as a ‘normal’ chapter in American history.” It also demands that an upcoming memoir by former Vice President Pence be cancelled, calling the decision to publish Pence “legitimizing bigotry,” and for the company to cut off its relationship with conservative publishing house Post Hill Press. CEO Jonathan Karp already issued a statement shutting down the demands after hearing petitions were circulating last week. “We come to work each day to publish, not cancel,” said Karp.