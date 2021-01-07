Simon & Schuster Shelves Josh Hawley’s Book After He Helped Incite Anti-Democracy Riot
THROW THE BOOK
Simon & Schuster will no longer be publishing Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) upcoming book after he helped incite a riot against American democracy, the company announced Thursday. The book, titled The Tyranny of Big Tech, was set to be published in June. Hawley, along with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), led the Senate charge to object to the Electoral College count upon baseless allegations of voter fraud. Hawley was pictured before Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol pumping his fist at the crowd. “We take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat,” the company wrote in a statement. Hawley responded by calling the move a “direct assault on the First Amendment” and railing against what he called “the woke mob” at Simon & Schuster. “This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court,” he said in a statement.