Simon & Schuster Says It Didn’t Know Mary Trump Signed NDA Until DonaldTrump Said So
Simon & Schuster says it didn’t know that Donald Trump’s niece had signed a non-disclosure agreement that would hinder the publication of her forthcoming tell-all book, and the publishing company is asking a judge to deny a request for an injunction by the Trump family. The book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is due to hit shelves on July 28, but the Trump family has fought to stop its release. The First Family maintains that Mary signed the NDA during the settlement of the late Fred Trump’s estate. In an affidavit, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said, “We did not learn anything about Ms. Trump signing any agreement concerning her ability to speak about her litigation with her family until shortly after press broke concerning Ms. Trump’s Book about two weeks ago, well after the Book had been accepted, put into production, and printing had begun. And we never saw any purported agreement until this action was filed against Ms. Trump and Simon & Schuster.” A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the book’s publication Tuesday.