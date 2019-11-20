‘SHACKLED AND BLINDFOLDED’
Britain Says Hong Kong Consulate Worker Was Tortured by Chinese Secret Police
Britain has said that a former employee of its Hong Kong consulate was tortured when he was detained in China for 15 days earlier this year. Simon Cheng, 29, is a Hong Kong citizen who worked for the British government for almost two years. He claims he was “was shackled, blindfolded, and hooded,” and that Chinese secret police beat him and deprived him of sleep as they pressed him for information about activists leading the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned China’s treatment of Cheng, which he said “amounts to torture.” Raab has summoned the Chinese ambassador to express “outrage” at Cheng’s treatment. “I have made clear we expect the Chinese authorities to investigate and hold those responsible to account,” Raab told The Wall Street Journal. China’s ambassador to London on Monday accused foreign countries, including the United States and Britain, of meddling in Chinese internal affairs by supporting the protests.