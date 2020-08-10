Simon Cowell Advises Fans to ‘Read the Manual’ After Breaking Back in E-Bike Fall

Read it at The Times
Simon Cowell has advised his 11 million social-media followers to “read the manual” days after he broke his back while testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in California. The music and TV producer, 60, who had six hours of surgery on Saturday night in Los Angeles and is recovering at his Malibu home, wrote: “Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank-you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone.” Cowell is expected to make a full recovery.