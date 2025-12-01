Simon Cowell Reignites Old Feud With ‘American Idol’ Nemesis

Simon Cowell has reignited his old feud with Ryan Seacrest, whom he worked with on American Idol from 2002 to 2010. Cowell, 66, appeared on The Daily podcast with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who admitted that she was “mystified” by Seacrest’s success, causing her guest to laugh. “I don’t know what he’s done or doing,” Cowell replied. “We rarely talk now.” But he recalled Seacrest being “steely” about his career and “wanting to be famous. I mean, this massive, massive desire about being very famous.” Cowell and Seacrest would often jab at each other during the show. In one instance, when a contestant complained about having to wear high heels and dresses, Seacrest jokingly asked Cowell if he could offer any advice. “You should know, Ryan,” the judge known as “Mr. Nasty” shot back. Seacrest responded, “Stay out of my closet.” “Well, come out,” Cowell said. Reports at the time claimed the spat was scripted, though some questioned that. In 2017, Seacrest denied rumors of a rift with Cowell and insisted he “misses” working with him. Seacrest is still with American Idol, which will return for its 24th season on Jan. 26, 2026. In 2024, Seacrest also began hosting Wheel of Fortune, taking over for Pat Sajak.