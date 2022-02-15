Simon Leviev, ‘Tinder Swindler’ Fraudster, Seeks New Career as Dating Guru
TRUST ME
Simon Leviev, the fraudster who was exposed in the Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” is seeking to parlay his newfound notoriety into a Hollywood career. TMZ, quoting sources close to Leviev, says he has signed with talent manager Gina Rodriguez, and now intends to set himself up as a dating guru. The site reports that he has floated the idea of a dating show that “includes women competing for his love,” as well as a podcast featuring his very own dating tips. The hit Netflix documentary tracked the stories of three women who were tricked into handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars to Leviev, who posed as a scion of a Russian-Israeli diamond dynasty to fool women he met on the dating app into thinking he was a billionaire before asking them to lend him large sums of money. It is alleged he made off with as much as $10 million before being arrested in 2019.