Simone Biles Blasts Gymnastics Organizations as She Heads to Camp
Heading to Team USA camp this weekend, gymnast Simone Biles said she was filled with anxiety. Not about the gravity-defying new moves she’s been trying out, or the upcoming Olympic Games. Instead, the nation’s most decorated gymnast was worrying about USA Gymnastics’ and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s handling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. “Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do. Anxiety high. Hard not to think about everything that I DON’T WANT TO THINK ABOUT!!!” Biles tweeted. “And don’t THEY also want to know HOW everything was allowed to happen and WHO let it happen so it NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN? Shouldn’t people be held accountable? Who do I ask??? I’m torn at this point....” Biles is one of hundreds of female athletes who say Nassar molested them under the guise of treatment, enabled by gymnastics officials. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in a Michigan prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors.