Simone Biles Calls on Biden with Request for Final Act

1
Trump Family Election Photo Features Musk—But Not Melania
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.07.24 8:22AM EST 
A Trump family election night photo shared by Kai Trump featured Elon Musk but not Melania Trump.
Kai Trump /X

All of his bouncing has paid off: Elon Musk appears to have been absorbed into Donald Trump’s family fold. The billionaire was included in an election-night group photo—posted to Musk’s X by Don Jr.’s daughter Kai and captioned “the whole squad”—featuring all the Trumps except Melania. In the pic, Musk is sandwiched between Eric and Lara Trump, holding his son X-AE-A12 and sort of smiling. Unfortunately he has a lot to sort of smile about: For starters, the $119 million he spent on the Trump campaign proved to be a lucrative investment, the win accompanied by a $21 billion stock-fueled surge in Musk’s net worth. Trump has also floated the idea of offering Musk a cabinet position; something fake-sounding and as-yet nonexistent like “secretary of cost-cutting.” And now, it looks like he’s part of the family. Huh!

2
Police Warn Public After 40 Monkeys Escape Research Lab
Philippe Naughton
Published 11.07.24 7:06AM EST 
Monkeys in a research lab.
Monkeys in a research lab. Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images

Police in South Carolina are trying to hunt down and capture a group of 40 monkeys that escaped from a research facility in the Lowcountry. Yemassee Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that multiple officers, plus staff from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center, were searching for the runaways using thermal imaging cameras (and, presumably, some big bunches of bananas). “Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes,” it said. “If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them.” Social media posters said it was not the first ape escape from the Alpha Genesis facility, which, according to its website, “provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide.”

3
Woman Trump Attacked as ‘Disgraceful’ Elected Judge in NYC
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 11.07.24 2:45AM EST 
Published 11.07.24 2:27AM EST 
udge Arthur Engoron (R) sits on the bench with principal law clerk Allison Greenfield, before the start of proceedings in a civil business fraud trial against the Trump Organization in New York State Supreme Court on December 7, 2023.
Trump called Greenfield’s participation in his trial “disgraceful” and was twice fined for $15,000 for making disparaging remarks. Pool/Getty Images

A law clerk whom Donald Trump frequently disparaged in social media posts during his civil fraud last year has been elected as a judge in New York City. Allison Greenfield, 38, ran unopposed for one of six seats on Manhattan’s civil court after her candidacy was endorsed by a local Democratic committee, reported the Associated Press. She clinched the seat in Tuesday’s general election. Last year, Greenfield was serving as a principal law clerk for Judge Arthur Engoron when she drew Trump’s ire. Raging in social media posts, Trump called it “disgraceful” that Greenfield was involved in his case and alleged that she had political biases over a photo of her with former Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trump’s lawyers also joined in with making disparaging comments about her, accusing her of serving as “a de facto co-judge” in Trump’s trial. Engoron twice fined Trump $15,000 for violating a gag order.

4
Clueless Activist Thugs Steal and Vandalize Wrong Statue
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 11.07.24 7:08AM EST 
Palestine Action
Palestine Action/X

Pro-Palestine activists who thought they were stealing a statue of Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, accidentally grabbed a bust of much-admired Victorian chemist, public safety pioneer, and amateur soccer player Harold Baily Dixon instead. The Palestine Action activists posted clips of themselves smashing a glass display case and stealing two busts from the University of Manchester, claiming they depicted Weizmann, to mark the 107th anniversary of the U.K.’s 1917 Balfour Declaration, which declared support in principle for “a homeland for the Jewish people.” In fact, one of the busts was of Professor Dixon, a chemist at the university. The group subsequently posted a picture of the statues of Weizman and Dixon dressed in keffiyehs and daubed with red paint followed by an image of one of the busts with the head apparently cut off, writing: “First bust of Weizmann is dead. Soon, his Zionist project will be too!” The University of Manchester has said it appears that the bust of Weizmann was the one “beheaded” and appealed for the return of the Dixon statue.

5
Trump and Biden Will Meet at the White House ‘Shortly,’ Campaign Says
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.06.24 10:59PM EST 
Published 11.06.24 10:26PM EST 
Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump's campaign said they spoke with President Joe Biden in a phone call. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump campaign confirmed that President Joe Biden spoke with Donald Trump in a phone call Wednesday evening, and the president-elect accepted an invitation to visit the White House. “President Joe Biden called President Donald J. Trump to congratulate him on his victory and extended an invitation to the White House to ensure a smooth transition between the current Administration and the incoming Administration,” Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement sent to the Daily Beast. “President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call.” In their own statement, the White House said that Biden “expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together,” Reuters reported. In her concession speech on Wednesday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris also urged her supporters to accept the peaceful transition of power. “I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now,” Harris said. “I get it. But we must accept the results of this election.”

6
Viral Australian Breakdancer Raygun Retires After Olympic ‘Scrutiny’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Published 11.07.24 1:19AM EST 
Raygun competes at the Paris Olympic Games
Raygun competes during the Breaking B-Girls Round Robin Group B on Day 14 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. DeFodi Images

Australian professional breakdancer Raygun has decided to hang up her sneakers and retire following the intense backlash she received over her performance at the Paris Olympics in August. After busting some breakdance moves that left many with second and third-hand embarrassment, Raygun went viral with millions around the world watching. According to her, that “level of scrutiny” just isn’t worth competing anymore. “And it will go online. It’s just not going to mean the same thing, and it’s not going to be the same experience because of everything that’s at stake,” said Raygun–real name Rachel Gunn–during an interview with Australia’s 2DayFM on the Jimmy and Nath Show. “I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now—to approach a battle. Yeah, I mean I still dance, and I still break. But, you know, that’s like in my living room with my partner.”

7
Fox News Hot Mic Picks Up Despair Over GOP’s Elon Musk-Led Future: ‘Oh Lord!’
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.07.24 3:02AM EST 
Published 11.06.24 8:33PM EST 
Fox News Hot Mic Picks Up Despair Over GOP’s Elon Musk-Led Future: ‘Oh Lord!’

A hot mic early Wednesday morning on Fox News caught someone‘s displeased reaction to a host’s prediction that Elon Musk’s influence on the next Trump administration and the Republican Party would only grow over the next few years. “Oh, lord!” was the response after host Bret Baier gave his post-election view of the GOP and its future trajectory. “It’s a multiracial party. It’s working-class. And maybe it’s the future. It’s Elon Musk, it’s Joe Rogan and podcasts. There’s an opportunity here for both parties to realign and change.” Musk’s political action committee, America PAC, is expected to work on Republicans’ behalf through at least the 2026 midterms, the billionaire Trump donor said on a recent X livestream.

8
Meditation App Surges as Election-Induced Stress Plagues Nation
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.06.24 7:37PM EST 
Calm app
Getty Images/Getty Images

The meditation app Calm sought to defray some nerves on election night with a clever ad aimed at anxious voters. Amid the breakneck pace of election coverage on CNN and ABC Tuesday, Calm ran a silent ad to offer viewers a moment of peace. “We bought this ad space to give you 30 seconds of silence,” the ad reads. “Yep, just silence. You’re welcome.” After the ad aired, the app shot up more than 100 spots on the App Store, TMZ reported. A Calm representative told TMZ they knew “offering moments of tranquility was essential during election season.” The app offers guided meditations and a “Sleep Stories” series, which are aimed at helping adult listeners sleep. Calm also sponsored CNN coverage during election night in 2020, which also paid off for the company: then, it rose 20 spots in the App Store, according to TechCrunch.

9
Jay Leno Hails Election as a ‘Great Day for Democracy’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.06.24 7:02PM EST 
Jay Leno.
Jay Leno said that yesterday was “a great day for democracy.” Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Comedian Jay Leno, though he’s not a Donald Trump fan, thinks the 2024 election was “a great day for democracy.” The former Tonight Show host, who usually keeps quiet on politics, discussed the election in a Wednesday appearance on The Talk. “The nice thing about this election is, it was fair, it was honest,” he said. “OK, I was not a fan, but that’s OK, it’s the President of the United States—let’s all get together, thank you very much.” Leno added that, in his view, the election “was done professionally—there was no cheating. Everybody says it was honest. I mean, it’s a great day for democracy.” The last time Leno weighed in with his political views, in January, he told Piers Morgan that he was “not a fan” of Trump, referencing his numerous criminal indictments. In both interviews, Leno noted that, as a comedian, he used to be able to make jokes targeting the entire political spectrum, which he feels isn’t an option anymore. “In my day, you kind of made fun of both sides,” he said on Wednesday. “You’d get angry letters from both sides. Now you kind of have to take a side and, yeah, it’s a little bit different.”

Read it at Variety

10

Simone Biles Calls on Biden with Request for Final Act

Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.06.24 5:52PM EST 
Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Olympian Simone Biles has weighed in on Donald Trump’s victory with a request for outgoing president Joe Biden. “Mr Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure,” Biles wrote on X Wednesday. She signed the post, “xoxo the women in america.” Some Democrats have suggested that Biden should take executive action and fulfill some Democratic campaign promises, like codifying the right to an abortion into law, since the Supreme Court has grant presidents immunity from prosecution. Republicans have taken control of the presidency, the Senate and are poised to gain a majority in the House. Biden awarded Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award, in 2022. At 25 years old, she was the youngest recipient ever. Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, with 11 Olympic medals. She stunned the world with a triumphant return at this summer’s Olympics after dropping out of the 2020 Games due to mental health issues.

