Simone Biles Calls Out ‘F***ing Miserable’ Haters After Hubby Wears Her Medal

Simone Biles has had enough of people hating on her marriage to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

Owens posted a loving message to his wife following her all-around gold win at the Olympics this year in which he wrote, “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat. Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.”

What fans took issue with, as shown in the post’s top comments, was that the photos featured Owens wearing Biles’ gold medal around his neck. “WHY do u have the medal on there is NO REASON,” wrote one commenter, along with several others who posted the same. The comments seemed to go ignored by both Biles and Owens, until TikToker Kiera Breaugh drew more attention to the post, saying “Take her medal off” in a video that has amassed over 2 million views.

Biles, having caught wind of the viral video, attempted to shut down the debate once and for all. “Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures,” she wrote in a comment on the TikTok video, “so don’t ever make assumptions. Like y’all are so f---ing miserable. Leave us alone,” she also wrote, along with an eye roll emoji.

The 27-year-old most decorated gymnast of all time has had to shut down detractors of her marriage to Owens ever since the footballer announced on a podcast that he had “never heard” of his famous wife before they dated. “I never really paid attention to gymnastics,” he said last December on Ryan Clark’s The Pivot podcast, so he didn’t know who she was when they matched on the exclusive dating app previously called Raya. The comments sent fans into a tizzy, as they were incensed the lesser known footballer publicly stated that he hadn’t heard of her.

As for Breaugh, she took to TikTok again to address Biles’ comment on her video. “I’m honored to be told to f--- off by such a talented woman,” the TikToker said in a follow up video in response to Biles’ comment. “I can’t be mad if she told him to [put the medal on],” she continued, “maybe he is really taking notes.”