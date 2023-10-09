Simone Biles Calls Out Wall Street Journal’s Image Screw Up: ‘This Picture Isn’t Even Me’
‘TRY AGAIN’
Simone Biles called out the Wall Street Journal on Monday after it published an article about her becoming the most decorated gymnast in history which included a photo of a different gymnast. “With 37 world and Olympic medals now, Simone Biles added to her extraordinary legacy at the world championships in Belgium,” read a tweet from the Journal linking to the article. Biles, 26, replied to say “this picture isn’t even me…….. try again.” The offending tweet was later deleted, and the Journal said it had “corrected the photo in the story and on social media.” A note was added to the article—which reported on Biles being crowned all-around world champion for a history-making sixth time—saying a “photo in an earlier version of this article misidentified a gymnast as Simone Biles.”