Simone Biles Delivers Mind-Blowing First Pitch at Game 2 of the World Series
Simone Biles delivered the first pitch of the second game of the World Series on Wednesday night—after completing a standing full front flip with a twist in front of the pitcher’s mound. The champion gymnast threw a strike at Minute Maid Stadium, home of the Houston Astros, before she starts preparing to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Biles, a native of nearby Spring, Texas, previously threw the first pitch for the Astros in 2016, shortly before she won four Olympic gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero. Biles won her 25th world title at the World Gymnastics Championships earlier this month, making her the most decorated gymnast in history. The Washington Nationals beat the Astros 12-3 in Wednesday night’s game and are now leading the series 2-0.