Simone Biles Does It Again, Wins 7th U.S. Title
Simone Biles has taken to sporting leotards with a goat motif—a wink at the title of Greatest of All Time. And on Sunday night she proved once again that she deserves it, easily winning her seventh U.S. championship, more than any other woman in history. According to ESPN, the 24-year-old did not attempt the Yurchenko double-pike vault that she debuted at the U.S. Classic last month, but she still ended the tournament with a score that was five points higher than Sunisa Lee in second place. All this is a prelude to the Olympics, where Biles will try to become the first woman to win all-around gold in two consecutive Games since Vera Caslavska did it in 1964 and 1968.