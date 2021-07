Simone Biles, the most lauded U.S. gymnast in history, unexpectedly pulled out of the women’s team competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday with an “apparent” injury, the Associated Press reported.

The nature of the issue was not clear, but there was immediate speculation that she might have injured her foot in her opening vault. The four-time Olympic champion made an uncharacteristically error-strewn appearance in the heats, for which she blamed outside pressure.

