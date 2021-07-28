Simone Biles, Facing Mental Issue, Pulls Out of All-Round Olympic Event
IS THIS THE END?
The four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles has pulled out of Thursday’s all-around gymnastics competition as she struggles with a mental-health issue. The news came in an emailed statement from USA Gymnastics, reported by The New York Times, which said that she might still compete in the individual events at the Tokyo Games next week. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s event finals,” the statement said. Biles sensationally pulled out of the team event on Tuesday after a faltering opening vault, leaving her teammates in a losing battle against the Russians for the gold medal, but said afterward that she would be back for the all-around competition. “I’m just dealing with things internally that will get fixed in the next couple of days,” she told the BBC.