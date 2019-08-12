CHEAT SHEET
Gymnast Simone Biles Wins 6th U.S. Championship With Insane Triple Double
Gymnast Simone Biles landed a triple twisting-double somersault to win her sixth U.S. National Gymnastics championship on Sunday. USA Today reports that the woman now considered to be the greatest of all-time got so much height on her jump that people in the first rows had to crane their necks to see her. No other female gymnast has ever landed the complicated move, and few male athletes have even endeavored to try it, but Biles made it look easy. Biles took a year off after winning five medals, including four golds, at the Olympic Games in Rio but has come back in fine form, and now holds more world titles than any other gymnast, male or female.