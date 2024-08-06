Simone Biles Has Her Husband’s Support to Compete in 2028 Olympics
On the heels of adding four new Olympic medals to her collection, Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, is giving the gymnast his full support if she wants to compete again in 2028. In a new interview with People, Owens tells the magazine that he will support “whatever she chooses…one thousand percent.” However, he added that he “can’t make that decision for her.” He said, “If she feels like it is time to focus on life... because when you are locked in, you do have to sacrifice a lot and you do miss a lot.” Owens has a lot on his own plate as an NFL safety for the Chicago Bears. According to the magazine, he got permission to miss part of the team’s training camp to be by Biles’ side in Paris. Biles hasn’t said for sure what she plans to do in regard to the 2028 Los Angeles Games, but she’s left the door open. “The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know. But I am getting really old,” Biles said after winning gold at the Paris Olympics.