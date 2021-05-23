CHEAT SHEET
Simone Biles Just Proved She’s Unstoppable
Simone Biles took part in her first gymnastics meet since 2019 on Saturday—and immediately proved that she is ready to wow at the Olympics. The gold medalist stunned fans by landing a move no woman has ever performed in competition: an insanely difficult vault known as a Yurchenko double pike. Even thought it wasn’t a perfect execution–and even though she had a few more stumbles—she took first place at the U.S. Classic. “I’m proud of how today went, even though it was a little bit rough and uncharacteristic,” said Biles, who wore a leotard adorned with a rhinestone goat in a wink to her status as the sport‘s greatest of all time.