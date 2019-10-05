CHEAT SHEET
Simone Biles Makes History at World Championships After Sticking ‘Biles II’
Simone Biles made history once again at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after sticking what will now be called the “Biles II,” a triple-twisting double tuck on floor. The 22-year-old landed one of her two new skills during qualification for the team event in Stuttgart, Germany, where she received a 14.833 for her floor routine despite stepping out of bounds. She already has one skill, dubbed the Biles, named after her on floor, a double layout with a half twist. While the Biles is a G-level skill worth seven-tenths of a point, the Biles II will be worth a J, or one whole point, according to Yahoo News. Biles hopes to leave Stuttgart with another skill named after her—a double-twisting double tuck dismount off the beam.