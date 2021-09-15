Simone Biles Breaks Down at FBI’s Nassar Failures: ‘I Blame an Entire System’

Celebrated Olympic gymnast Simone Biles delivered emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, slamming the “entire system” that she says enabled disgraced Olympic doctor Larry Nassar to sexually abuse her and hundreds of other young women and girls.

“To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” Biles said as she fought back tears during the Senate hearing on the FBI’s mishandling of sexual abuse allegations against Nassar.

Biles said that USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee knew that she was being abused by their official team doctor and yet did nothing.

Then, in July, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a bombshell report that detailed the FBI’s stunning failures to properly investigate allegations against Nassar. The report said that senior officials at the FBI Indianapolis Field Office failed to respond to allegations “with the urgency that the allegations required.” They then lied to investigators when confronted with those failures.

More than 70 athletes continued to be abused by Nassar after the initial report to the FBI.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer after withdrawing from a majority of the Games, citing mental distress.

Three other star gymnasts—McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols—testified alongside Biles on Wednesday, all of whom were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment while he worked as an athletic doctor.

In a fiery testimony, Maroney said that she was shocked when she learned that the FBI had failed to fully investigate her abuse claims. When agents documented her allegations more than a year later, they had fabricated their own narrative and made “entirely false claims” about what she said during an interview, she said.

“They chose to lie about what I said and protect a serial child molester rather than protect not only me but countless others,” Maroney said.

“What is the point of reporting abuse if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in a drawer,” she added. “They had legal, legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing.”

The Washington Post reported late Tuesday that the FBI had fired Michael Langeman, a supervisory special agent at the Indianapolis field office who was accused of failing to adequately investigate Maroney’s accusations after interviewing her in 2015.

Horowitz’s July report, while not naming Langeman directly, slammed both him and the former head of the FBI’s Indianapolis office, W. Jay Abbott, for mishandling allegations and later lying to investigators.