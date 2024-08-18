Simone Biles Roasted for Wearing Packers Jacket to Support Her Bears Player Husband
FASHION EMERGENCY
Simone Biles is causing controversy among football fans after she sported a Green Bay Packers jacket to her husband's Chicago Bears game on Saturday. In defense of the Olympian, her jacket featured photos of her husband, Jonathan Owens, playing for the Packers during his 2023 season with the team. He inked a deal with the Chicago team in March 2024. According to Page Six, Bears fans expressed their dismay on X after NFL veteran Chase Daniel posted a photo of Biles’ wearing their rival’s merch on the platform. “Jonathan Owens might need to have a chat with Simone about team loyalty,” one user said. “It’s ridiculously unaware of your surroundings and insulting to her husband,” another added. However, it wasn’t all bad, with some users coming to Biles’ defense. “She's the most decorated Olympic athlete, let her cook,” one supporter wrote. Others said it wasn’t a big deal because the jacket was a tribute to her husband. The Bears went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3.