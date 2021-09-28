Simone Biles: I Should Have Quit ‘Way Before’ Tokyo 2020
‘IT WAS TOO MUCH’
Simone Biles has opened up about her struggles at this summer’s Olympic Games in an interview with New York magazine, saying she “should have quit way before” she made the trip to Tokyo. The four-time gold medalist had to withdraw from several finals in Japan after suffering from what she called the “twisties,” a mental block that threw off her orientation in the air. In an emotional interview, Biles spoke about the impact of the abuse she suffered from ex-Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. “If you looked at everything I’ve gone through for the past seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team,” she said. “I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was too much. But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was 6 years old. I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me.”