Simone Biles Says She's Having ‘Hard Time Processing’ Brother’s Triple Murder Arrest
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has spoken out for the first time since her brother Tevin Biles-Thomas, an active serviceman in the U.S. Army, was arrested last week for allegedly murdering three people. Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested Thursday in relation to a New Year’s Eve shooting at an Airbnb property. He faces 15 charges including two counts of murder, one count of voluntary manslaughter and five counts of felonious assault. Biles said she’s having a “hard time processing” the news, adding: “My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families ... There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.” She asked that her family’s privacy is respected during the difficult period. Biles’ brother will be arraigned September 13.