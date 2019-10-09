CHEAT SHEET
Simone Biles Sets Record With 21 World Gymnastics Championship Medals
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles won her 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday, beating the record of retired Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most world championship medals won by a female. According to The Associated Press, Biles also won her 15th gold medal and is two medals short of Vitaly Scherbo's all-time record of 23 world championship medals won among both men and women. “Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy,” Biles said. “I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country.” She also earned the best individual scores for vault, balance beam and floor during the competition. The U.S. women's team was able to keep its all-around title, winning its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships and beating second-place Russia by 5.801 points.