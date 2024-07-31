Simone Biles Shades MyKayla Skinner in Masterful Instagram Post

Simone Biles is doubling down and shading fellow gymnast MyKayla Skinner in her latest Instagram post celebrating Team USA’s gold medal win in Paris.

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” 27-year-old Biles captioned a carousel of photos of herself and her fellow Team USA gymnasts, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, and Suni Lee, celebrating their win on Tuesday. Team USA scored 171.296 to win the first-place spot, with Italy snagging silver and Brazil taking home bronze.

The caption undoubtedly refers to a now-deleted YouTube video Skinner posted about the 2024 roster of gymnasts. “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be…The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner said in the video. Skinner competed with Biles at the 2020 Tokyo Games and retired from the sport in July 2021.

In response to the comments, Biles took to Instagram Threads and quipped, “Not everyone needs a mic and a platform.” Skinner has since apologized on Instagram and said she did not mean “to offend or disrespect any of the athletes.”

Fans seemed to catch on to the caption's meaning and took to the comments to show their support. “This caption wins a gold medal,” one user commented. “Lol she’s probably so jealous that you guys won,” added another.

McKayla Maroney, a former gymnast who won gold the 2012 games, even joined the conversation. “It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name,” she commented under Biles' photo.

Prior to Biles’ pointed post, Skinner celebrated the team’s win by reposting a photo of the five women along with three red heart emojis on her Instagram story.