CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Simone Biles to Return to Competition for First Time Since Tokyo Games
SHE’S BACK!
Read it at NBC News
Simone Biles is making her return to competitive gymnastics later this summer. The four-time Olympic gold medalist will compete at the U.S. Classic on Aug. 4-5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, event officials announced Wednesday. It’ll be the first competition for Biles since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when she decided to remove herself from several events to focus on her mental health. She still won an individual bronze medal that year, as well as a silver with the U.S. team. In her time off, she’s become a fierce advocate for athletes’ mental health and hasn’t discussed gymnastics much publicly on her social media.