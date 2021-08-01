Simone Biles to Skip Individual Floor Exercise
‘WE’RE ALL BEHIND YOU’
Simone Biles has chosen not to compete in Monday’s individual floor exercise final at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics announced Sunday. She has yet to decide on whether she’ll take part in the balance beam final slated for Tuesday. The news comes after it was announced that the six-time Olympic medalist would also not be competing in the uneven bars and vault finals. Biles took home gold in the floor exercise at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, and many were counting on her to win a slew of gold medals in Tokyo, but after a tough showing in the first event on the vault, she sidelined herself from multiple events, citing mental health concerns. In response to the decision to pull out of the latest event, USA Gymnastics made clear they fully support the gymnastics legend no matter what: “Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” they wrote.