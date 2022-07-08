CHEAT SHEET
Simone Biles Utterly Destroys Trump Lawyer Who Called Her a Loser
GOAT gymnast Simone Biles isn’t letting Trumpland rain on her parade. When ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis said Biden awarded the Medal of Freedom to “fellow losers” Biles and Megan Rapinoe, the seven-time Olympic medalist was quick to hit back. “who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone,” the gymnastics star wrote on Twitter. Ellis didn’t let it end there, going on to criticize Biles’ social media posts about Roe v. Wade being overturned. “The person who didn’t pay attention in 6th grade civics and selfishly quit Team USA is awarded the presidential medal of freedom. Only in Joe Biden’s America,” Ellis wrote.