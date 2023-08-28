Simone Biles Wins Record Eighth All-Around National Title
BILES IS BACK, BABY
Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, just captured another trophy for her shelf. The 26-year-old cruised to a record eighth national all-around title with a dominant performance on Sunday at the U.S. Championship in San Jose, California. At the tournament over the weekend, Biles claimed a two-day total of 118.40, a full four points ahead of her closest competition. The victory comes a decade after the athlete snagged her first all-around title, and makes her the oldest national all-around women’s champion. Her win also breaks a 90-year record set by Alfred Jochim in 1933 for most all-around gold medals held by a U.S. gymnast. “It’s really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me, and my teammates believe in me, my coaches, my family, everyone,” she told NBC after the competition. “I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more. But it feels amazing. And I love the fans, I love the crowd. It’s really special.” It’s the latest major milestone in Biles’ career since she returned to competitive gymnastics this summer after a two-year hiatus.