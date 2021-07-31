Simone Biles Withdraws From Uneven Bars and Vault Finals in Tokyo
BILES OUT
Simone Biles has withdrawn from two more Olympic events in Tokyo, the finals of the uneven bars and the vault. A statement from USA Gymnastics reads, “Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily… We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace.” MyKayla Skinner will replace Biles in the vault finals.
Biles may still compete in the finals of the floor exercises and the balance beam, pending evaluation from her trainers and doctors. She was slated to perform a move of extreme difficulty on the vault, the Yurchenko double pike, which if done incorrectly could result in serious injury. Biles has spoken in recent days of the “twisties,” a mental block in which gymnasts have difficulty perceiving where their limbs are in relation to equipment or the ground. She withdrew from the team all-around competition and the individual all-around earlier this week, citing mental health concerns.