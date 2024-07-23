Officials Are Taking Pressure Off Golden Girl Simone Biles
REDEMPTION
According to Chellsie Memmel, an Olympic team official, Simone Biles will not be expected to compete on all four apparatuses: vault, beam, floor, and uneven bars during the team final at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Washington Post reports that Memmel said the decision was made to “put Simone’s mind at ease.” Back in 2021, the four-time gold medalist withdrew from the all-around final because of her mental health. On Instagram, she called the experience “not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second olympics would go.” At the team final, three top gymnasts compete in the four categories again, and given Biles’ prowess, it is likely she will be picked for each one. This is a lot of pressure to put on one athlete, hence Memmel’s concession. According to the paper, the conversation about Biles possibly not competing in all four was sparked by her coach, Cecile Landi. “She’s more excited about gymnastics. She’s enjoying it, and I think this is a redemption for her,” Landi said of Biles.