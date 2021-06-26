Simone Does ‘The Biles’ at Olympic Trials—and Wows the World

CHEAT SHEET
Simone Biles gave a strong showing at the U.S. Olympic trials Friday night, demonstrating that she is the athlete to beat not only among Americans but also in Tokyo. Biles completed both of the gravity-defying moves named for her—a double somersault with three twists in floor exercises and a double somersault with two twists to dismount the balance beam. The 24-year-old Columbus native is among a tiny, elite group of gymnasts, male or female, who are capable of completing the move. Team USA said of the performance, “The [greatest of all time] is putting on a show.” The games are slated to begin July 23.