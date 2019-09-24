Once my partner and I moved into our new place, one thing became abundantly clear: We had no room. And an integral home appliance we couldn’t figure out how to fit was either of our two trash cans. So we jumped online and found a perfect solution: the simplehuman 35-Liter Under Counter Kitchen Pull-Out Recycler.

The $80 investment got us two cans for trash and recycling, and a mounting device to quickly install it under our sink. We did so quickly and got to trashing with ease. The steel frame feels durable enough and the buckets are removable so your recycling bin is easy to pull out and dump into whatever dumpster situation you have going on. Importantly, the height of the cans really seems to make the most use of that otherwise rather useless under-sink cabinetry. And to simplehuman’s credit, the unit really is “smooth and sturdy,” as they claim. Nearly 500 reviewers have given the pull-out recycler a 4.5-star average rating and now’s a good as any to find out why for yourself. | Get it on Amazon >

