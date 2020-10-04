I Never Thought I’d Love a Trash Can This Much
Trash cans are universal, as universal as toilets and shower heads. But that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck with a bad one, or even a mediocre one. Most trash cans work, I’m not going to argue that, but I do want to ask you some things: Do you love your trash can? Does your trash can bring you joy? I know it’s probably weird to say, but I can actually answer yes to both of those questions thanks to my new can.
I recently got a Simplehuman Step Trash Can and it has made my life (as it relates to trash) better in every possible way. There are a few things that really make the Simplehuman trash can stand out. First and foremost, they are all made of brushed stainless steel. To be perfectly honest, I’m not sure how they do it, but even if you touch it all over, fingerprints will just disappear. The lid operates via step (although they do offer motion sensor options) and the lid is designed to close silently, so there are no unexpected crashes, bangs, or clanks. You can also press a button and keep the lid open for longer chores. But what makes it so great is that it’s a two-in-one. Not only is it a trash can, but there is a separate compartment for your recycling, too. This not only saves space, but makes it easier and more convenient to recycle.
Ever since I’ve started using this can, I haven’t had any unexpected leaks or run out of bags. If you order refill bags from Simplehuman, they fit in the back of the trash can and dispense whenever you need a new one. Plus, they’ll remind you to go online and order more bags when they get low. This is the trash can that thinks of everything, so you don’t have to.
