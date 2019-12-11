Sinclair Drops Pro-Trump Pundit Boris Epshteyn’s ‘Must-Run’ Commentary Segments
Conservative media giant Sinclair Broadcast Group announced on Wednesday that they have let go of political analysts including former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn as part of a network effort to move away from political commentary and focus more on investigative reporting.
“We have to shine a light on our value proposition every quarter hour, in every newscast,” a company statement said. “Therefore, we will be expanding our local investigative journalism footprint in our daily newscasts. We are excited to dedicate more time in our newscasts to report on critical and relevant issues.”
Sinclair, which owns nearly 200 local television stations, further noted that Epshteyn and liberal pundit Ameshia Cross’ final segments will air on Dec. 13. Epshteyn will then be moved to a “sales-focused role with the company,” a source told NBC News. His right-wing commentary pieces, which Sinclair delivered to its stations as “must-run,” were long a source of controversy for the media conglomerate. Last year, in fact, Sinclair tried to distance itself from Epshteyn’s commentary when the he overtly echoed the president’s “invasion” rhetoric on immigration.