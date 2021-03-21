She Went for a Hike With Her Dog. No One Has Seen Her Since.

The increasingly desperate family of a Massachusetts woman who vanished with her dog more than a week ago is appealing for the public’s help. Sinead Lyons, 41, who is originally from Ireland but lives in Lowell, traveled to New Hampshire to pick up Flossie, her German shepherd, from a friend. Relatives have said she planned to take a hike with the pooch near Ossipee Lake before heading home—but she hasn’t been heard from since, and her car was found abandoned at the lake. Lyons is described as blonde, 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, last seen wearing a white coat, white knitted hat and black knee-high boots.