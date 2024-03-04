Sinéad O’Connor Would Be ‘Disgusted’ by Trump Using ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’: Estate
The estate of Sinéad O’Connor has demanded that Donald Trump stop playing her music at his rallies. The former president has reportedly played her 1990 song “Nothing Compares 2 U” at recent campaign events, prompting outrage from Chrysalis Records, O’Connor’s longtime record label, and her estate. “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings,” they said in a joint statement. They added they learned “with outrage” that Trump had been using her music. “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil,’” they said. “As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.” O’Connor died from natural causes last July in London at the age of 56.