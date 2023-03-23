CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Sinema Tears Into Dems as ‘Old Dudes Eating Jell-O’

    JUST DESSERTS

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema speaks to supporters after officially winning the U.S. Senate race at the Omni Montelucia resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., November 12, 2018.

    Caitlin O’Hara/Reuters

    Turns out that Ron DeSantis isn’t the only political figure making dessert-based headlines. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) has allegedly been invoking a different sweet treat while savaging her Democratic colleagues in conversations with Republicans behind closed doors this year, according to Politico. At one reception, Sinema reportedly told a group of GOP lobbyists why she stopped attending her caucus’ weekly luncheons in the Capitol. “Those lunches were ridiculous,” she said, according to an attendee. “Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are. I don’t really need to be there for that.” She went on to joke that: “The Northerners and the Westerners put cool whip on their Jell-O and the Southerners put cottage cheese.” At the same fundraiser, Sinema also allegedly made an apparent swipe at Biden’s former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain by “quickly flash[ing] her middle finger in the air” while discussing how Klain had phoned her to talk about a vote last summer.

    Read it at Politico