Sinema Tears Into Dems as ‘Old Dudes Eating Jell-O’
JUST DESSERTS
Turns out that Ron DeSantis isn’t the only political figure making dessert-based headlines. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) has allegedly been invoking a different sweet treat while savaging her Democratic colleagues in conversations with Republicans behind closed doors this year, according to Politico. At one reception, Sinema reportedly told a group of GOP lobbyists why she stopped attending her caucus’ weekly luncheons in the Capitol. “Those lunches were ridiculous,” she said, according to an attendee. “Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are. I don’t really need to be there for that.” She went on to joke that: “The Northerners and the Westerners put cool whip on their Jell-O and the Southerners put cottage cheese.” At the same fundraiser, Sinema also allegedly made an apparent swipe at Biden’s former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain by “quickly flash[ing] her middle finger in the air” while discussing how Klain had phoned her to talk about a vote last summer.