Singapore ‘COVID-Secure’ Cruise Ends Early After COVID Case
WHO’D HAVE THUNK?
It was billed as the “COVID-secure” cruise that would ensure passenger safety by not stopping anywhere—but now Singapore’s “cruise to nowhere” has ended early after a confirmed coronavirus case on board. In October, the Singapore government approved no-destination cruises in a desperate attempt to help its battered tourism sector. The idea was that ships could operate at half of their capacity if everyone wore masks, passengers were forced to take COVID-19 tests, and no one left the ship. Inevitably, the plan didn’t work—a passenger on board one of the cruises on a Royal Caribbean ship tested positive, and the captain announced early Wednesday morning that they’d be returning to dock. Reuters reports some 1,700 passengers of the Quantum of the Seas have been confined to their rooms for 14 hours out of caution. In a statement, Royal Caribbean said every passenger and crew member who has been in close contact with the infected guest has tested negative.